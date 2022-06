FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Health Plus held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to mark the formal opening of the new CAIR Center in St. Augustine. As mental health continues to take center stage in wake of mass shootings across the U.S., the CAIR, which stands for “Crisis, Assessment, Intervention and Referral,” Center was created to help people of all ages get the treatment they need.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO