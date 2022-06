DETROIT – Happy Friday!. It’s a dry and slightly cooler start to the day today, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as you head out. Metro Detroit temperatures are in the low-to-mid 50s to start. Conditions are good to go for anyone taking a morning jog or letting the dog take you for a walk but the animals have fur, you will need a light jacket most likely.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO