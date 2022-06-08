ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BOJ to consider issuing bleaker view on output after China lockdowns - sources

By Leika Kihara, Takahiko Wada
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will consider downgrading its assessment on factory output at this month's policy meeting, sources said, as supply disruptions caused by China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns take a heavy toll on the economy.

The central bank may also warn of heightening risks to the global economy and exports, as China's slowdown and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine cloud the outlook, they said.

But the central bank is likely to maintain its view that the world's third-largest economy is "picking up as a trend", as an expected rebound in consumption offset some of the weakness in output, said three sources familiar with its thinking.

"While the economy may have experienced temporary weakness in April-June, the economy's recovery path remains intact," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity, a view echoed by two more sources.

In its most recent assessment made in April, the BOJ said output and exports "continue to increase as a trend".

The downgrade would highlight the fragile nature of Japan's recovery, as the outlook for manufacturers darkens even before consumption manages a solid rebound from the pandemic's hit.

The BOJ will review its economic and price assessment at its next policy meeting on June 16-17, when it is widely expected to maintain its ultra-low interest rate policy.

Japan has lagged other major countries in pulling its economy out of the pandemic-induced doldrums, as wariness over COVID-19 infections kept households from boosting spending.

While consumption is likely to rebound with a loosening of domestic coronavirus curbs, China's COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply chains and Japanese automobile production.

Data released last week showed factory output slumped 1.3% in April, and analysts expect another big drop in May as the fallout from China's lockdowns persists. read more

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has announced plans to cut its global production plan for June.

For now, many BOJ officials expect the recent end to Shanghai's lockdown will gradually ease output disruptions and help to keep the economy on track for a moderate recovery, the sources said.

The BOJ may also offer a slightly more upbeat view on consumption, as a loosening of COVID 19-related curbs draws more people to shops and restaurants, they said. In its most recent assessment, the central bank said consumption "appears to be picking up".

But soaring global commodity costs have led to a wave of price hikes for fuel and food products, pushing up living costs for households that have yet to see wages rise.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Sam Holmes and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boj#The Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Mexico president trades barbs with Cuban-American senators

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took swipes at Cuban-American Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Bob Menendez during a regular press conference Wednesday morning, piling on from criticism lobbed in recent days. Lopez Obrador has accused the three senators, and other Cubans living...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Wall Street, Global Markets Fall in Wake of Bond Sell-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing to a lower open Tuesday after a bond sell-off fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown, as well as more potentially adverse news from a major retailer. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and futures for the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy