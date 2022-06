Apollo - PACK Graduate! If you want to surround yourself with fun, Apollo is the dog for you! The handlers have enjoyed getting to know him at the PACK program and he loves greeting new people - especially if they give him a good ol' scratchin'. Apollo is excited to go on any and all adventures. Whether it's a quick trip to the store or a road trip to the mountains, Apollo is always ready to go! (1 year, 9 months old)

PETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO