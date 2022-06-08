Another Round of Showers/Storms EARLY Morning

Severe weather shifted into the WMAR-2 News viewing area.

Our biggest concern is a rotating thunderstorm, with damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours as the biggest threat.

Tornado Warnings were issued in Howard County and in Baltimore County until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there may be an isolated strong storm that develops late tonight - early Thursday.

Wind, hail, and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The National Weather Service has placed us under a Flood Watch through 6am tomorrow morning.

The weather pattern dries out Thursday afternoon through Friday with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the upper-70s. Temperatures will recover back into the 80s on Sunday with drier conditions prevailing. It will be a warm and comfy start to early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

