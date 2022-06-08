ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Another Round of Showers/Storms EARLY Morning

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Severe weather shifted into the WMAR-2 News viewing area.

Our biggest concern is a rotating thunderstorm, with damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours as the biggest threat.

Tornado Warnings were issued in Howard County and in Baltimore County until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there may be an isolated strong storm that develops late tonight - early Thursday.

Wind, hail, and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The National Weather Service has placed us under a Flood Watch through 6am tomorrow morning.

The weather pattern dries out Thursday afternoon through Friday with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the upper-70s. Temperatures will recover back into the 80s on Sunday with drier conditions prevailing. It will be a warm and comfy start to early next week.

Stay Tuned!

7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Giant Food Deploys Electric Trucks

Giant has plans to deploy two new fully electric delivery trucks in our area. The electric step-vans join giant's fleet of 128 vehicles. They will make daily deliveries to customers throughout giant's markets in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The deployment was made possible through a grant awarded to giant by the clean fuels incentive program. Giant says the all electric vans are three times more expensive than regular vans but also last three times as long on the road.
