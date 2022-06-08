ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dave Chappelle says he’s donating Buffalo show proceeds to shooting victims’ families

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dave Chappelle said he will donate the proceeds from his recent show in Buffalo, New York, to the families of victims who were killed and wounded in a mass shooting there last month, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, the 48-year-old comedian announced the news onstage Sunday before a sold-out crowd at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, which hosted the last-minute performance.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,” the venue’s director of marketing and communications, Kevin Sweeney, told the newspaper.

Chappelle also told the audience that he had invited the victims’ loved ones to the show, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Although Shea’s was not able to provide additional details about the donation, Yahoo Entertainment reported that it “can confirm all proceeds will benefit the family members of the 10 victims killed and three people wounded.”

According to The Associated Press, the deadly shooting occurred May 14 when a man dressed in military gear opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. The suspected gunman, whom police identified as 18-year-old Peyton S. Gendron, was arrested and charged with murder, officials said. Last week, he also was indicted on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, the news agency reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gunman opens fire in Buffalo supermarket People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Photos: Biden visits Buffalo after deadly supermarket shooting President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Mary Travers Murphy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the pandemic, the number of domestic violence cases skyrocketed in Western New York. The Family Justice Center is one place victims can turn for help, and just this month they opened a new satellite office in Grand Island. The woman at the helm of the FJC is Mary Travers Murphy, and 2 On Your Side is celebrating her as one of the "Selfless Among Us."
96.1 The Breeze

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
Hot 99.1

New York State Bans Body Armor, But It May Not Make A Real Difference

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Community solar farm is completed in New York

A 7.1 MW community solar farm has been completed in York, New York. Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project, which was developed by SolarPark Energy. Catalyst Power will handle subscriber acquisition and customer service. The project has already been fully subscribed, the companies said....
