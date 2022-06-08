ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

104-year-old Connecticut woman’s longtime wish to pet penguin comes true

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mlif5_0g3zup9P00

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 104-year-old Connecticut woman recently made a new feathered friend – and her longtime dream became reality in the process.

According to WFSB and WVIT, Bertha Komor, who lives at Village Gate of Farmington, loves penguins and has longed to pet one. Her caregivers worked with Twilight Wish Connecticut and the Mystic Aquarium to make it happen, organizing a visit last week from Red Green, an African penguin.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Komor, who not only had the chance to see her favorite animal up close but also was able to hold and pet one. She called the experience “wonderful,” WFSB reported.

Twilight Wish, a nonprofit that grants seniors’ wishes, also took to Facebook to share photos of the heartwarming moment.

“At 104 years young, Bertha was thrilled to finally have this wish granted!,” the foundation captioned the photos. “Thank you to the Mystic Aquarium for making this wish come true!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown family searching for missing emotional support dog

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Middletown is desperately looking for their lost or missing emotional support dog. Malitt, an 8-year-old German Shepherd has been missing since May 30. He was last seen on Omo Street. His family says that the dog’s wet footprints from a pool were seen heading down the driveway and […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mama Bear Breaks Into Homes in Canton Neighborhood

A bear is making itself at home in Canton by breaking into homes. Homeowners say the same bear has entered their houses several times this week. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is working to capture the bear and her cubs. “The scariest part was just seeing it...
CANTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bear Went Into Canton House While Children Were Home

At least one bear went into a Canton residence while residents, including children, were in the home on Wednesday night. Police said it happened on Christmas Tree Lane while the homeowner and children were home and they believe the same bear entered homes the day before as well. A mother...
CANTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Farmington, CT
Farmington, CT
Pets & Animals
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Register Citizen

‘A fighter until his last breath’: Retired Ansonia police officer dies of ALS at 55

ANSONIA — Retired police officer Nathan “Nate” Paul Anderson, who served 26 years with the Ansonia Police Department, died at the age of 55 this week. Anderson, of Terryville, retired from the Ansonia Police Department in 2016. Shortly after retiring, Anderson was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He died Monday of ALS, according to his obituary.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH.com

Waterbury fire crews to give out ‘soothing bears’ to fire victims

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A medical emergency or a fire racing through a home: the effects can be devastating, especially to a child. Waterbury Fire Department Chief Terrance Ballou said the idea of “soothing bears” came to fruition from a community service project at Westside Middle School.
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Elmo’s focuses on the fish

VERNON — Along the Hartford Turnpike heading into Vernon sits Elmo’s Dockside, a seafood restaurant that looks like it has been plucked up from the Long Island Sound shoreline and transplanted 50 miles inland to central Connecticut. Its rustic exterior, with rugged wooden posts and ocean-themed paraphernalia, creates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Group#African Penguin#Wfsb#Red Green#Cox Media Group
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Get your seafood fix from Just Fish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are so many food trucks in Connecticut. If you’re a seafood lover, you should know about Just Fish in Hartford. The truck is parked at 20 Church St. but travels all around the state. It started during the pandemic under a tent....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cold case investigators exhume wrong body at Hamden cemetery

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police along the shoreline are looking to use DNA to crack a nearly 50-year-old cold case. They first need to recover the victim’s body after digging up the wrong one Wednesday at a Hamden cemetery. Police say the issue is this case goes back decades...
HAMDEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
i95 ROCK

The Connecticut-Born Wall of Fame

It's cool when you find out that someone famous has the same hometown as you do, or where you just moved to. You may have been sharing the same general "living space" as someone famous and never even knew it. Your hometown hospital maybe, not only was your first encounter...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WTNH

Hartford PD investigates ‘accidental’ shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police […]
HARTFORD, CT
WSB Radio

Facebook post leads detectives to home invasion suspect, police say

NORFOLK, Conn. — Police in Connecticut said they were able to track down a man accused of breaking into a home, thanks to a Facebook post by the homeowners. Connecticut State Police said in a news release that Dylan Fellows was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges for breaking into a home in Norfolk on June 8.
NORFOLK, CT
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy