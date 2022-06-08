ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young Addicts Bond in Eugene in Jarrett Bryant’s Award-Winning “Maxie”

By Chance Solem-Pfeifer
Cover picture for the articleRather than a litany of cinematic influences, writer-director Jarrett Bryant kept a “pitfall” list for his Eugene-set film Maxie. Portraying the tumultuous bond between two young, homeless addicts, Bryant says he was determined to avoid the standard movie grammar of drug use: no close-ups of needles piercing forearms, no group naps...

Timeless Indigenous portraits greet visitors at new Eugene park site

If you’re walking around the new Downtown Riverfront Park development in Eugene, you might just gaze upon some art…that in turn, is gazing right back at you. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on the “Culture Raising” installation, and how it recognizes the region’s Indigenous people.
South Eugene Ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals this week

An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament. The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Some Oak Hill high school families frustrated by timing of closure

In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
Game Time Change Announced For Oregon State-Auburn Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
15 Best Things to Do in Springfield, OR

Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
