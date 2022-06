Juneteenth is now a Federally recognized holiday. The first year the holiday was federally recognized, was only in 2021. It took a while like most federal holiday's to catch up to what people were actually celebrating and while you might be familiar with the term, are you aware as to what the recognition and celebration is about? I wasn't. I had not heard anything about it much like a lot of other pieces and parts of history that were left out. It's understandable that you might not want to talk about things in the past that were not so flattering to a person or society.....but...I have been known to come right out and say things about myself that are less than flattering about my past addiction, near suicide and failures....so to admit that I have ZERO understanding of Juneteenth...I can do that. I can also sit right down and learn more.

