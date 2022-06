ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the State of Maryland’s long-term preparedness plan for COVID-19. Hogan announced COVIDReady Maryland, a plan to maximize tools and treatments available to keep people healthy and out of the hospital, and maintain a state of readiness to respond to emerging variants and possible waves. The first pillar of this plan is an expanded “Test to Treat” infrastructure, allowing patients to get tested, evaluated, and have a prescription filled simultaneously in the same location.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO