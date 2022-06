Mob Psycho 100 will be returning for its third season later this Fall after quite a long wait, and it's gearing up to reveal some new information about the coming season during Anime Expo! The third season of the series is one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule overall (which is impressive considering just how packed it is with major contenders), and Crunchyroll recently confirmed that they have acquired the license outside of Japan so fans will be able to stream the series alongside the new episodes. And they are bringing the new season to Anime Expo to celebrate.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO