The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Side Of The Strong Dollar

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings rose on Wednesday * U.S. weekly initial jobless claims due at 1230 GMT * Palladium bounces off near 3-week lows (Adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were slightly down on Thursday, restrained by a rise in Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,851.70 per ounce, as of 0622 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,853.90. U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 1230 GMT later in the day. "Gold is looking pretty comfy (comfortable) about $1,850 today, having established support around $1,848 yesterday and printed a series of higher lows," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Monthly U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Friday, which the White House expects to be "elevated". Economists expect annual inflation to be 8.3%, according to a Reuters poll. "We'll probably have to wait until tomorrow's CPI report before we see a sustainable move in either direction, but we've taken comfort that ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows into gold yesterday were their strongest in a month," Simpson said. SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed ETF, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday. "Uncertainty presently is holding the gold price in a range but the trend has clearly been downward since April," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, adding, the key issue facing gold is that it does not provide a yield in what is a rising interest rate environment. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, lowering the appeal of gold, which bears no interest. Bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, but the opportunity cost of holding it is higher when the Fed raises short-term interest rates to combat inflation. Spot silver was flat at $22.03 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.2% to $993.50, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.16. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO