ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Side Of The Strong Dollar

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A strong U.S. dollar, driven by rising interest rates at home and growing uncertainty abroad, has three sides: the good, the bad and the ugly. The good side of the strong dollar is about easing inflationary pressures by lowering the cost of imported goods, something the U.S. economy desperately needs these...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The European Central Bank Just Helped U.S. Stock Investors

Stocks looked poised for a flat-to-lower open Thursday morning. The European Central Bank announced plans to start raising interest rates in July. Higher rates in Europe could stem the U.S. dollar's advance, helping multinational companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Reuters

Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Currency Crisis#The Ugly#Trade Credit#The Good Side#Kalkine Group#Fed#Americans#Allianz Trade
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

World Stocks Hit Two-week Lows On Inflation Jitters, Policymakers Boost Yen

World stocks hit a two-week low on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming U.S. inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while verbal intervention from Japan boosted the yen. The ECB said on Thursday it would deliver its first interest rate rise...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Extreme Bearishness Is Losing Momentum

The stock market broke down below a two-week trading range yesterday. Traders clearly made a statement about the prospects for inflation and overall economic health considering most recent economic data has been on the soft side. Weakness in both home purchases and refinance applications as well as the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow real-time measure of inflation adjusted economic growth has been in a steady downtrend since the third week of May.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices sank on Friday, after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures. Brent crude fell $2.12, or 1.7%, to $120.95 a barrel at 12:42 p.m. EDT (1642 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.02, or 1.7% to $119.49 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gold ticks up in choppy trade as growth concerns mount

(Reuters) - Gold inched up in choppy trade on Wednesday as concerns over economic growth boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal ahead of U.S. inflation data that could guide the Federal Reserve’s rate hike timeline. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,853.82 per ounce by 2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT)....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar up as hot U.S. inflation data backs case for Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a near four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. In the 12...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as Treasury yields rise ahead of U.S. jobs, inflation data

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings rose on Wednesday * U.S. weekly initial jobless claims due at 1230 GMT * Palladium bounces off near 3-week lows (Adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were slightly down on Thursday, restrained by a rise in Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,851.70 per ounce, as of 0622 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,853.90. U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 1230 GMT later in the day. "Gold is looking pretty comfy (comfortable) about $1,850 today, having established support around $1,848 yesterday and printed a series of higher lows," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Monthly U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Friday, which the White House expects to be "elevated". Economists expect annual inflation to be 8.3%, according to a Reuters poll. "We'll probably have to wait until tomorrow's CPI report before we see a sustainable move in either direction, but we've taken comfort that ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows into gold yesterday were their strongest in a month," Simpson said. SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed ETF, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday. "Uncertainty presently is holding the gold price in a range but the trend has clearly been downward since April," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, adding, the key issue facing gold is that it does not provide a yield in what is a rising interest rate environment. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, lowering the appeal of gold, which bears no interest. Bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, but the opportunity cost of holding it is higher when the Fed raises short-term interest rates to combat inflation. Spot silver was flat at $22.03 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.2% to $993.50, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.16. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh next moves from central banks

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday as investors assessed the latest move from the European Central Bank and awaited key jobs and inflation data this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.047%. Short-term yields saw sizeable gains, with the 2-year yield rising more than 4 basis points to 2.817%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose slightly to 3.185%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The Associated Press

Gas prices likely kept US inflation painfully high in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades. Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

An ECB Quandary: the Hunt for a Neutral Euro Zone Interest Rate

(Reuters) - Euro zone interest rates rising to at least 0% by September seems like a done deal as inflation soars, but how high rates should go thereafter is dividing policymakers and economists in a bloc of 19 vastly different economies. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy