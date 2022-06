Click here to read the full article. Lauren London and PUMA have teamed up to release the Forever Stronger II collection. Created in partnership with the actress, the Forever Stronger II collection features a powerful manifesto emblazoned across unisex hoodies, long sleeves, and kids’ tees. According to a press release, the merchandise is a physical representation of hope and optimism, created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity. “Forever Stronger II is about me and my community. People that have come face to face with adversity and came out stronger,” states London in the caption of an Instagram...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO