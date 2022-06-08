Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

Dr. William Anthony Heffron Jr, 87, of Centerville, Iowa, peacefully passed away at his home on May 11th, 2022, in the company of loved ones. On September 22, 1934, Bill was born to adoring parents, William and Mary Heffron at their Georgetown, Iowa farm. Bill was raised with his sister, Mary Anne, in an Irish community where both sides of his family homesteaded in the 1840s. After Bill graduated from St Patrick’s High School in 1953, he farmed for 3 years then moved to Des Moines in 1955 to work as a welder at Eagle Iron Works. In 1957 he enrolled at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, attending classes by day and working nights as a welder at J.I. Case. Bill earned his chiropractic degree in 1960 and after briefly practicing with his cousin Dr. Gene Judge in Princeton, Illinois, Bill and family moved to Centerville, Iowa. He practiced for the next 58 years. In all that time, he missed half a day’s work, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to the care of his patients. For many of those years he proudly worked alongside his son, Dr. Larry Heffron. In addition to his practice, Bill raised livestock, ran the Georgetown family farm after his father’s death, built apartment buildings with his wife and close friends Chuck and Theresa McCarty, served on the board of St. Mary’s School, served as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus and was heavily involved in the building of the new Knights of Columbus hall and an addition to St. Mary’s Catholic School. He mentored and advised many young chiropractors including his own 4 sons and daughter and shared his ever present wisdom with his two youngest, as they pursued teaching and law degrees. Bill attended years of Parker Chiropractic seminars, served several roles in state chiropractic organizations, was a 60 year member of the Appanoose County Country Club, and served as a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville. He gave his time and talents to many philanthropic and community organizations including being a fervent supporter of his wife, Justine, in all of her various political and civic fundraising events.

