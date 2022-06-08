CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert (east) until 8/9 AM for downpours that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: With the exception of some leftover downpours east, we'll see clearing skies the remainder of the morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs near 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, expect mostly to partly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with a chance of showers, but things seem to be trending a little drier at the moment. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday it looks like the less active half of the weekend with partly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers late in the day and highs in the 70s

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO