Indulge us here, just a little bit, if you please. For over four years now, we’ve been hoping for good things for wonky-but-personable property tax policy expert David Dodson in the Board of Equalization District 4 race. This has been a somewhat lonely cause– except for David, his wife Penny Dodson, and a once relatively small (but now growing) group of friends and admirers — and something very strange seems to be happening. It now looks like he may — despite the not-that-benign neglect of the Democratic Party leadership who stuck with their incumbent no matter what — make the Top Two runoff against incumbent Mike Schaefer. And then we’re in for five months of fun!

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO