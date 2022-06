Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma, and Taylor Kornieck earn Team of the Month honors. What a solid start to the San Diego Wave’s inaugural season they are having. After the first month of the season, the Wave (4-2-2) is in first place with 14 points. San Diego is the only team with four wins on the year as they won their first three matches of the season. The last three matches haven’t resulted in three points, or else the Wave could potentially have a huge lead already.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO