Santa Barbara County, CA

Traditional in-person voters made their mark as well in a vote-by-mail election

By John Palminteri
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - In a vote-by-mail statewide election, many Santa Barbara County voters wanted to cast their ballot in a traditional way.

They showed up at a polling place, checked in, got a ballot and proceeded to make their choices on the spot.

Voter Kristine Pilkington said, "I like to vote in person. I like to know I am there and part of the voting process and walk in and I like to tell them who I am and they acknowledge who I am.   I get my ballot and fill it out and put it in the box."

Outside of the polling places of the county election drop boxes many people were engaged in the election either directly by voting or just in conversation.

Voter Greg Falzon said he took his time and did not vote early. "You want to do all your research and you want to make sure you make the best decisions for Santa Barbara our schools and our children."

Joe Holland, the Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Chief of Elections said, "the thing about this ballot is you've gotta remember there 's no propositions on it. It's just offices  and that's per state law because they want all the propositions in November ballot."

The ballot was 17 inches long.

Convenience was the key for this election. Voters had many ways to cast their ballots and deliver it to the elections office. The easiest way for most people was a normal U.S. Postal Service mail box.

It is still to be determined how many ballots are let to be counted based on what was turned on election day.

For more information go to: SBCVote.com

The post Traditional in-person voters made their mark as well in a vote-by-mail election appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

Governor Newsom and Alex Padilla cruise to November General Election

Governor Newsom was expected to cruise to the November General Election and that's were he's headed after soundly defeating 25 challengers in Tuesday's Primary. The numbers are similar to the strong showing he made nine months ago during the statewide recall which he easily won as well. The post Governor Newsom and Alex Padilla cruise to November General Election appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says at least 30,000 ballots remain to be counted for the primary election as of Wednesday afternoon. An official number of ballots remaining to be counted will be released Thursday at noon, with more coming in by mail. Cano says counting will resume The post At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged

Current Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart was leading the race for the California 37th Assembly District after preliminary election results trickled in over the course of election night, but the victor of the seat will not be officially decided until the November General Elections. The post Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race

For the second time in four years, the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor is between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding. This time around, the margin is significantly wider. The post Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
