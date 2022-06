As the person who helped Mark Zuckerberg recruit Sheryl Sandberg to Facebook , I take no joy in the news that Sandberg is leaving her post as chief operating officer. I first encountered Sheryl Sandberg when she was chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Larry Summers during the Clinton administration. Sandberg reached out to introduce me to Bono, who later became my business partner. Sheryl was impressive. A year later she moved to Silicon Valley in search of the next step in her career. I helped to connect her to Google, where she built the ad sales team that made the company immensely profitable. We remained in close contact throughout her tenure at Google.

