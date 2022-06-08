Severe Weather Statement issued for Bates, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas North central Johnson County in east central Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Winchester to near Perry Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Kansas City, Agency, Effingham, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood, Rushville and Lancaster. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413. Interstate 29 between mile markers 13 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 10 and 34. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 210 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ATCHISON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO