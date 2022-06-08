ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semien leads Rangers against the Guardians after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Texas Rangers (26-29, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-26, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -161, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Marcus Semien had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 12-9 record in home games and a 25-26 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Texas is 26-29 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Rangers have hit 70 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .286 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
