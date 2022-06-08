ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle says he’s donating Buffalo show proceeds to shooting victims’ families

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dave Chappelle said he will donate the proceeds from his recent show in Buffalo, New York, to the families of victims who were killed and wounded in a mass shooting there last month, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, the 48-year-old comedian announced the news onstage Sunday before a sold-out crowd at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, which hosted the last-minute performance.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,” the venue’s director of marketing and communications, Kevin Sweeney, told the newspaper.

Chappelle also told the audience that he had invited the victims’ loved ones to the show, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Although Shea’s was not able to provide additional details about the donation, Yahoo Entertainment reported that it “can confirm all proceeds will benefit the family members of the 10 victims killed and three people wounded.”

According to The Associated Press, the deadly shooting occurred May 14 when a man dressed in military gear opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. The suspected gunman, whom police identified as 18-year-old Peyton S. Gendron, was arrested and charged with murder, officials said. Last week, he also was indicted on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, the news agency reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

