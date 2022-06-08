ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 is coming back in 2023

By Conner Flynn
 2 days ago
Although there are some major gaming showcases happening this week, E3 is missing. It used to be the most important gaming trade show. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, E3 has had a rocky few years and it isn’t happening in 2022. However, the group behind the expo, the Entertainment...

