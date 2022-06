My New Year’s resolution was to get up early. Notice the past tense in that sentence. Four days into said new year, I clambered out of bed at 11am again after a night of "Ooh! I’ll just write this idea down in case I forget it" and performed my usual ritual of stomping around the house grumbling that I’m a lazy [insert any swear word you like — it ranges from 'twat' to 'bollock'. My ears rang with articles telling me that the most successful people get up at 4am, and work/life diaries that always seem to begin: "I rise at 6am already in the middle of a yoga class."

