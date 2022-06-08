Grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Berdyansk port this week - TASS cites local authorities

(Reuters) - Grain shipments will resume from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Berdyansk this week after work was completed to de-mine it, Russia’s TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.