BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman who may be in danger. Vinna Portee, 32, was last seen on June 8 in the 900 block of 66th Avenue West, in Bradenton. On Thursday, she told a family member over the phone that she was planning to harm herself, the sheriff’s office said.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO