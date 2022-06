An MP has complained of “seagulls the size of jumbo jets” in his constituency as he made the case for more investment to help “held-back communities”.Labour MP Ian Lavery challenged Communities Secretary Michael Gove to visit deprived areas in his constituency of Wansbeck, in Northumberland, as he criticised the Government’s priorities for the “levelling up” agenda.Mr Lavery was speaking as MPs debated the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill for the fist time in the Commons.The Labour MP said “levelling up” is “political rhetoric” and “people in the communities haven’t a clue what this means”.He said: “Levelling up should be about child...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO