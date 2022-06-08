Video: South Albany class of 2022

OSU release – CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. PT. Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m., and the if necessary contest will be held Monday with a time yet to be decided. The first two games of the super regional will be televised on ESPN2. TV information for game three, if necessary, will be announced when a game time becomes available. All-session tickets for the super regional go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. PT. Any single-game tickets remaining will be made available at 9 a.m. on each day of the super regional. Oregon State will be playing in its eighth Super Regional, and seventh at Goss Stadium. The Beavers are meeting Auburn for the first time in program history.

2 DAYS AGO