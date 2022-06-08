Video: South Albany class of 2022

Santiam Christian senior infielder Ely Kennel, the Oregon 3A player of the year, led seven area high school baseball players selected to their respective all-state first teams, as voted on by the state’s coaches. Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald was named 5A coach of the year after leading the Raiders...
Scio High freshman Myleigh Cooper was named the PacWest Conference pitcher of the year after helping the Loggers to a second-place league finish. Awards were voted on by the league's coaches. Cooper was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Taryn Ramsay (outfielder) and Kylee Baumgartner (utility). Yamhill-Carlton’s Lexiss...
OSU release – CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. PT. Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m., and the if necessary contest will be held Monday with a time yet to be decided. The first two games of the super regional will be televised on ESPN2. TV information for game three, if necessary, will be announced when a game time becomes available. All-session tickets for the super regional go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. PT. Any single-game tickets remaining will be made available at 9 a.m. on each day of the super regional. Oregon State will be playing in its eighth Super Regional, and seventh at Goss Stadium. The Beavers are meeting Auburn for the first time in program history.
Here they come; there they go. Lebanon High School's class of 2022 walks on to Warriors' home football field for one last school event. Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.
Yesterday was the opening day for the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Heyward Field in Eugene. the Oregon Ducks are hosting the event in the brand new facilities. Portland native Micah Williams blew away his competition in trials with a 10.03 100 meter run. Williams declined to comment on his performance. Competition will be completed on Saturday.
The Willamette Valley Symphony will return to live performance with two concerts this weekend: one in Albany and one in Corvallis. The concert will feature Brahm’s Symphony No. 2, the “L’italiana in Algeri” overture by Rossini and “Polovstian Dances from Prince Igor” by Borodin.
Western Oregon was third out of 10 schools in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Sports rankings for 2021-22. It was the highest finish for the Wolves since 2013-14, when they also were third. The Wolves won the trophy in 2007-08 and have finished second and third four times each. The...
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
Colored Pencil Society of America 30th Annual Exhibition, through July 16, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Drawings include landscapes, portraits and photorealism. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Fields Fest, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Live music by Space Neighbors, 6 p.m.; Dr. Zoo, 7:30...
The Warriors yelled and marched and threw mortarboards. They also laughed and reflected and embraced one another as home of the Warriors, Lebanon High School graduated more than 200 students Tuesday, June 7.
June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
Prepare for a soggy Rose Parade. An unusually strong “atmospheric river” approaching from Washington state will descend into Oregon today and bring Portland an inch of rain over the weekend, the height of the Rose Festival and Fleet Week. Atmospheric rivers, systems that transport water vapor from the...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday. A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday. Get the...
From smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to sushi that will make your mouth water, Nepalese Street Food and vegan fare, the Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City, Oregon is “the village where foodie’s dreams come true.”. The Pines Dine Food Truck Village In Lincoln City, Oregon. The...
Comments / 0