SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year's primary elections is something of a political anomaly for one of California's U.S. Senate seats. Voters will decide on who they want to serve the rest of the Senate seat left vacant by Kamala Harris when she became vice president. Alex Padilla, who was appointed to temporarily fill the position, will advance to the November election for the seat that expires Jan. 3, 2023.

