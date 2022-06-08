ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Harpz Kaur: Asian Network job was 'like winning the lottery'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's just one thing on Asian Network breakfast presenter Harpz Kaur's mind when she finishes the job this week: a lie in. After five years in the morning slot, this week marks Harpz's final show for the station. "I just want to take a very long break and sleep...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
Daily Mail

It COULDN'T be you! 'Gutted' mother-of-four misses out on £3.6m jackpot by changing her regular lottery numbers for one week only

A mother-of-four is kicking herself after she missed out on a whopping £3.6 million jackpot by changing her regular lottery numbers for one week only. Lorna Hart, 45, changed her usual EuroMillions numbers which are 3, 25, 27, 28, and 29 for a lucky dip Hot Picks ticket, which generates a random selection of numbers for the main game.
LOTTERY
BBC

Comedian Phil Butler 'died in his sleep' during P&O cruise

A comedian who died in his sleep on a cruise ship had earlier complained of a "pain in his arm", an inquest heard. Phil Butler, a regular performer at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, was working for P&O cruises when he died on 17 October. The 51-year-old, from Clacton in Essex,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Crookes
The Independent

Lottery winners: Why some who hit jackpot stay anonymous – and some don’t

Think of the initial decisions a lottery winner might have to make and plenty spring to mind.Where to go on holiday when the entire world is suddenly within budget. Just how many bedrooms your dream home might have. How to tell your boss that you’re probably not going to be in tomorrow morning. Or, indeed, ever again.Yet there is perhaps one big call that comes before all of those considerations: do you go public with the fact you are now one of the country’s richest people?News that a UK ticket-holder scooped a record-breaking £184m EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday night...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Music#The Lottery#Asian Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Judge sets date to decide on future of Southend boy in coma

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a boy at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering brain damage. Specialists treating Archie Battersbee, 12, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it "highly likely" he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
U.K.
BBC

Bryson DeChambeau: LIV Golf refuse to deny American will join Saudi-funded series

Bryson DeChambeau's agent has fuelled speculation that the major champion is set to join the fledgling $250m Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Officials from LIV Golf have refused to deny reports that DeChambeau and fellow Americans Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler have signed up to play. "Bryson has always been...
GOLF
BBC

Costa Book Awards to end as sponsorship finishes

The Costa Book Awards, the only major prize open solely to authors living in the UK and Ireland, are to end after 50 years, organisers say. Costa Coffee said it had taken the "difficult decision" to end its sponsorship of the literary prize, which gave awards in five categories. Recent...
FOOD & DRINKS
Essence

'We Just Decided To Continue To Tell The Truth:' Nicco Annan On The Return Of 'P Valley'

The actor who plays Uncle Clifford says "This season is a real time capsule of what we as a country and specifically Black people and southern people have been through." Nicco Annan has been playing some version of P Valley‘s Uncle Clifford since 2009. He originated the role in creator Katori Hall‘s play Pussy Valley, and on June 3, the Detroit-bred actor returned to the hit Starz series adaptation playing the nonbinary owner of a Mississippi strip club called The Pynk. With the anticipation surrounding the season two premiere, ESSENCE spoke to Annan about living up to the hype of the show’s first season, mending wounds of homophobia and spotlighting the brilliance of Black people during the early days of the pandemic. Check out the conversation below.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Sir Mick Jagger takes in Liverpool sights in tour of the city

Sir Mick Jagger has been out enjoying Liverpool's tourist hotspots ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city for 50 years. The band's legendary frontman, 78, was pictured posing with Cilla Black's statue outside The Cavern Club ahead of the gig at Anfield Stadium. He also stopped by...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy