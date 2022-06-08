ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 70-year-old Michael Healy of Milton, Delaware. Michael was last seen on June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., at his residence in Milton. Attempts to...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 5

Related
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Charge Man In Two Armed Concord Pike Carjackings

Delaware State Police arrested Donte Richardson, 23, of Wilmington, for two carjackings that occurred early January in the North Wilmington area, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:03 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the parking lot of Wawa,...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m., troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and confronted a teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the teller complied. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot and was last seen heading eastbound across East Basin Road towards an unknown destination. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for 8th-Offense DUI Following Crash Investigation

Delaware State Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Thomas of Laurel, DE for 8th-offense DUI and other charges following a crash investigation conducted on Wednesday afternoon. On June 8, 2022 at approximately 3:57 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and Concord Road in Seaford regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that a black Mazda Tribute had struck a black GMC Acadia that was stopped at a red light at this intersection. The Tribute fled from the scene of the accident and was seen traveling northbound on Sussex Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Sussex Highway north of West Stein Highway a short time later, and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the operator of the Tribute, identified as Brian Thomas, and signs of impairment were observed. A DUI investigation ensued, and Thomas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. No parties involved in the accident were injured.
LAUREL, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Milton, DE
Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Delaware scuba team pulls decades old car from lake

A scuba unit with the Delaware State Police recovered a vehicle from the bottom of a creek on Monday. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) had contacted state police about assisting with a 1994 Hyundai Elantra from Broad Creek in southwestern Delaware. The car pulled from...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Man found dead on Delaware golf course, criminal investigation begins

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night. The man was reportedly found dead on the property of the Baywood Greens golf course in Long Neck, Delaware, around 5:41 p.m. Police say a criminal investigation is now underway in the Millsboro area. The...
MILLSBORO, DE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Arrested in Wilmington; Gun, Cocaine, Oxycodone Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 1, at approximately 3:58 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police made contact with 19-year-old Jahnair Murphy of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a 9mm handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine, and 11 Oxycodone pills. Police took Murphy into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Conducting Criminal Investigation After Body Found In Millsboro

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 7, 2022, at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and...
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#9 1 1#The Delaware State Police
WMDT.com

Police: Millsboro man found dead, investigation underway

MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway after a Millsboro man was found dead Tuesday evening. At around 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased individual found on the property of the Baywood Golf Course. Police say the victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
MyChesCo

New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 28 at approximately 10:42 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1100 block of Bennett Street. Police made contact with the operator, 27-year-old Cleveland Williams of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 7 grams of marijuana. Police took Williams into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

15-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Shooting at Wilmington’s Canby Park

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with Monday’s shooting incident in Canby Park. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Union Street, in Canby Park, in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kayaker reportedly survives the night along the Delaware River

A woman, who reportedly spent the night in the marsh and water along the Delaware River in New Castle following a kayaking accident, is safe. New Castle City Police said the kayaker set out from Battery Park around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. On her return trip police...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Tobacco Store Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Donald Gladden of New Castle, DE for robbery and other associated charges following an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon. On June 5, 2022 at approximately 12:50 p.m., troopers responded to the Tobacco Outlet located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Salisbury man dies in single car crash on 589 Wednesday

State Police investigate fatal crash on Race Track Road. Maryland State Police as of midweek continued to investigate an early Wednesday morning crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury man. The deceased was identified as James Hutson, Jr., 26, of Salisbury. Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene by...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
Delaware LIVE News

McGuiness trial expected to begin Tuesday in Dover

Jury selection in the case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been set for Monday in Kent County. Assuming jury selection goes according to plan, court officials expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday. The trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover after McGuiness’s defense attorney objected to hearing the case in a different county than the auditor’s office.  McGuiness was ... Read More
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy