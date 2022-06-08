Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Thomas of Laurel, DE for 8th-offense DUI and other charges following a crash investigation conducted on Wednesday afternoon. On June 8, 2022 at approximately 3:57 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and Concord Road in Seaford regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that a black Mazda Tribute had struck a black GMC Acadia that was stopped at a red light at this intersection. The Tribute fled from the scene of the accident and was seen traveling northbound on Sussex Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Sussex Highway north of West Stein Highway a short time later, and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the operator of the Tribute, identified as Brian Thomas, and signs of impairment were observed. A DUI investigation ensued, and Thomas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. No parties involved in the accident were injured.

LAUREL, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO