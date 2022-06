The pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors and others are still feeling the after-effects. But it’s not just businesses that have pivoted - so have their customers. A Better Business Bureau Impact Report revealed that a new customer is emerging – one who is more aware and intentional about who gets their business. Now is the perfect opportunity for businesses to reemerge by elevating their brands in a way that will align with their customers’ values. To fit this need, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) is building on its mission to advance ethical marketplace behavior to also include providing conscious business support.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO