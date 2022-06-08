Josephine Thresa Serpa

Edward passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years and is survived by two children, daughter Sandra and son Eddie. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren Christopher, Nathan, Tegan, Michael and Helena. He has one great granddaughter Braelynn who is turning one in June. He is also survived by their significant others, Steve, Laura, Cavin, Amber, Christian and Kalie. Eddie has 6 surviving siblings, Catherine, Lena, Aggie, Pat, Corney, and Teresa. He was preceded by death by his sister Jeannie Carais.

