Josephine Thresa Serpa

 2 days ago

Born December 18, 1923, in Exeter CA Went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2022....

Edward William Warmerdam

Edward passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years and is survived by two children, daughter Sandra and son Eddie. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren Christopher, Nathan, Tegan, Michael and Helena. He has one great granddaughter Braelynn who is turning one in June. He is also survived by their significant others, Steve, Laura, Cavin, Amber, Christian and Kalie. Eddie has 6 surviving siblings, Catherine, Lena, Aggie, Pat, Corney, and Teresa. He was preceded by death by his sister Jeannie Carais.
Looking Back: Lemoore's newest swimming pool, electricity comes to town

Pilots from VFA-115, The Fighting Eagles, will deploy aboard the Abraham Lincoln in July. And along with the Navy personnel will go the newest Navy attack weapon, the F/A-18 Super Hornet – the first ones to be deployed. “It’s like getting a new sports car,” laughed Cmdr. Mark Adamshick, the CO of VFA-122. Adamshick’s squadron, known as the RAG of the base, won’t take the plane into action but his people are training those who will maintain and fly the new airplane.
Fresno woman found guilty of murder in death of elderly Hanford man

A Fresno woman charged with participating in the murder of an elderly Hanford man has been convicted of first degree murder with special circumstances. The June 3 decision followed a four-day trial. Stacie Mendoza, 42, conspired with others to enter the 74 year-old man’s Hanford home for the purpose of...
Election briefs

Early results indicate Salas, Valadao will meet in November. Early voting results indicate that Congressman David Valado (R) and Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) will vie for California’s newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District this fall. Salas, the lone Democrat at the ballot, garnered 40 percent of the vote. The other three...
Comfort food while unraveling a mystery | Hanford Gourmet

As I sat down to write today, I was reminded of a column I wrote in June 2020, three months after we stepped out into the Pandemic Unknown. I wrote that I just could not write — “la la la…bake a cake…roll out some pasta…barbecue.”
Ag students return to the Kings Fair for livestock auctions

When it comes to the Kings Fair, many people think about the delicious snacks, the quality entertainment or perhaps the lights and sounds of the midway. For 4-H students and members of Future Farmers of America, however, the Fair means the culmination of a year of hard work. “It’s a...
Naomi Blu Boutique adds fashionable charm to the Hanford Mall

Local entrepreneur Quawanda Steinfeld is in the business of helping local children dress to impress. Steinfeld is the owner of Naomi Blu Boutique, a hip new children’s boutique in the Hanford Mall. This is not your average grab-and-go children’s clothing store with hustle and bustle that seem to rob the shopper of any real experience. This quaint little gem seems to be built out of pure concept.
Early results from Kings County supervisors races hazy

As ballots were counted Tuesday evening, an image of the future of the Kings County Board of Supervisors was slow to become clear. Early in the evening, it looked as though only one of the three seats up for grabs had been decided — that incumbent Doug Verboon running unopposed, would keep his District 3 seat.
Hanford approves $54K in state grant funding for fire department

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday reviewed the Council's adopted goals for the city's parks and discussed related objectives and funding options for fiscal year 2022-23. The four goals were outreach for Hidden Valley Park, conceptual design and preliminary cost estimates; revised design standards for new development of city parks; complete design and final cost estimates for Heroes Park; and council support and consensus on long-range finance strategies aligned with the 2020 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Hacker wins Kings County district attorney's race

With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Sarah Hacker was the unofficial winner of the Kings County district attorney's race with 6,548 votes, or 57.95%. The vote totals are unofficial until the count is certified in the next few weeks, according to Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa. "I want...
Measure F fails, leaving existing county sales tax status quo

Measure F, the countywide sales tax measure, faced strong opposition as voters took to the polls on Tuesday, and that played out with the measure failing by a significant margin. With 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday, the measure had 7,117 no votes, for 62.39%, and 4,290 yes votes for 37.61%.
