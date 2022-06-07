ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Mama Fox with Seven Babies Plays in Yard

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfo from Licensor: We have had fox families in our field...

NECN

The Ultimate Road Trip Restaurant in a Surprising Part of New England

While it’s true that there are endless stretches of unspoiled land in the Western United States, some of the most remote parts of the country can also be found in New England. Popular local back countries include Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, the North Maine Woods and the Pemigewasset Wilderness in...
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What happened to Rutland's time capsule?

RUTLAND, Mass. - On Saturday, dozens of people gathered outside the Rutland Public Library to unearth a time capsule buried during the town's 250th-anniversary celebration in 1972. As fate would have it, there's still a lot of digging left to do. The time capsule was buried by a group of...
RUTLAND, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Market Basket location in Massachusetts to close this weekend

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend. The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. In a statement, the spokesperson...
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield book shop is hoping to keep its doors open after struggling to comeback from long lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the owner of the store is calling on the public for help. Blue Umbrella Books in Westfield has been a staple bookstore...
WESTFIELD, MA
WUPE

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

Police investigating deadly crash in East Longmeadow. Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close. Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close. Train derails in Thorndike Section of Three Rivers. Updated: 19 hours ago. So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of...
WESTFIELD, MA
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘If you care, leave it there!’: local wildlife officials warn against touching baby animals

DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities are warning the public to avoid touching young wildlife due to the potential problems it poses to both people and animals alike. Spring and early summer in Massachusetts are popular times for local wildlife to have their offspring. A lot of animal parents are out gathering food or looking for a new shelter, oftentimes leaving their young behind while they search.
DEDHAM, MA

