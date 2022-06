The Collinsville Walmart store became pit row on Saturday as area enthusiasts vied to be the fastest local tire-changers during the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge. The store hosted the event two days after a similar challenge was at the Wood River Walmart. The impact wrench whirred and clicked, the tires bounced and rolled, and the competitors danced a mechanical ballet as they did their best imitation of pit crew members from Formula One racing.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO