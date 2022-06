Wednesday night, we're looking at partly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be about our warmest and clearest day this week. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will stay gentle out of the west. Highs will stay around 80 Friday, but thickening clouds will be the indicator of the next system moving in.

SISTERS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO