Hitting a Deer While Riding a Harley Davidson at Night

OCEAN CITY – The inaugural professional bull riding event in Ocean City last weekend was deemed a success by promoters and many who attended. Last week, the arena at the Inlet was constructed with truckloads of dirt loaded onto a portion of the Inlet parking lot in advance of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event in Ocean City. The event, produced by Triple Creek Events, got started with early rounds of the competition last Friday night, followed by more qualifying events on Saturday, culminating with the championship finals during a matinee on Sunday.
