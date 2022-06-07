Hitting a Deer While Riding a Harley Davidson at Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO