Crumpton, MD

Hitting a Deer While Riding a Harley Davidson at Night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccurred on May 29, 2022 / Crumpton, Maryland, USA....

arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Tilghman Island Inn

Set along the banks of a Chesapeake Bay inlet on Maryland’s historic Tilghman Island is a waterside haven where it feels like you can slow down time. At the Tilghman Island Inn, sit in one of the Adirondack chairs that dot the lawn and watch boats meander by, birds flit among the trees, and a sun-painted sky of pinks and purples in the early morning light.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Kayaker reportedly survives the night along the Delaware River

A woman, who reportedly spent the night in the marsh and water along the Delaware River in New Castle following a kayaking accident, is safe. New Castle City Police said the kayaker set out from Battery Park around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. On her return trip police...
NEW CASTLE, DE
abc27.com

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a partially filled chocolate tank. A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix – AdoPtville

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share for the regular fix please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. AdoPtville is run by a volunteer who compiles these pets weekly from local shelters.
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Dispatch

First Bull Riding Event Met With ‘Great Response’

OCEAN CITY – The inaugural professional bull riding event in Ocean City last weekend was deemed a success by promoters and many who attended. Last week, the arena at the Inlet was constructed with truckloads of dirt loaded onto a portion of the Inlet parking lot in advance of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event in Ocean City. The event, produced by Triple Creek Events, got started with early rounds of the competition last Friday night, followed by more qualifying events on Saturday, culminating with the championship finals during a matinee on Sunday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox29.com

Police scuba team pulls car from creek waters in Delaware park

LAUREL, Del. - A vehicle was recovered from a creek Monday by a scuba unit with Delaware State Police. The car, a 1994 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled from Broad Creek in Philips Landing Park in Laurel. Police say the boat was found below 16 feet of water. Photos appear to...
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Proprietor Opens 2nd Store In The ‘Perfect Little Space In The Town I Love’

OCEAN CITY – The owner of a popular Towson-area boutique is eager to serve new and returning customers at Mint + Major Beach Haus. On May 27, Mint + Major owner Melissa Bona opened her second boutique store at the 120th Street shopping center in Ocean City. After months of design work and construction, Bona said the storefront is ready to serve the resort area.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Try These Summer Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland

When the weather starts to warm up, we trade in hearty stews and comfort foods for crisp salads, fresh seafood, and ice-cold drinks. If you're a foodie in Ocean City, you'll be able to enjoy the best summertime eats at these locally-owned restaurants. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these are just a few of the options available to those seeking summertime dining in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Old Dominion Rocks Southern Maryland W/Photos

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Grammy-nominated band, Old Dominion, took the outdoor concert stage on Friday, June 10th, at a packed venue on a beautiful Southern Maryland evening. They kicked off this summer’s Waterside Music Series at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland. SOMD’s favorite local band, The Robbie...
SOLOMONS, MD
WMDT.com

Motorcycle hits deer in Worcester County, driver taken by helicopter

STOCKTON, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a motorcycle and deer collision on Big Mill Road. A helicopter was requested for a trauma patient during the incident. At this time details have not been released of the drivers conditions. This is a developing story and...
WGAL

Vehicle collides with horse-and-buggy near Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — A horse was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a horse-and-buggy Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened on Clay Road near Lititz. Police on the scene said the driver of an SUV was blinded by the sun and struck the...
LITITZ, PA

