Wisconsin State

Australian Shepherd Tugs Kayak Back to Shore

rumble.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfo from Licensor: Our Australian Shepherd Lexi used to be afraid to swim. Once we...

rumble.com

Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
rumble.com

How to Keep the Kitty on the Porch

Occurred on June 9, 2022 / Reidsville, North Carolina, USA. Info from Licensor: "My cat likes to eat grass but she throws it up so I figured out that I could attach a wooden spoon to her harness to prevent her from leaving the porch. Also my husky can be seen investigating in the video."
REIDSVILLE, NC
rumble.com

Pup Doesn't Want to Walk Anymore

Occurred on June 5, 2022 / Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada. Info from Licensor: "This is a video of my lazy dog who prefers to be dragged than walked. She is a pure French bulldog. She even rolls down hills when on walks."
ANIMALS

