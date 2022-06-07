Australian Shepherd Tugs Kayak Back to Shore

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
Occurred on June 9, 2022 / Reidsville, North Carolina, USA. Info from Licensor: "My cat likes to eat grass but she throws it up so I figured out that I could attach a wooden spoon to her harness to prevent her from leaving the porch. Also my husky can be seen investigating in the video."
Occurred on June 5, 2022 / Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada. Info from Licensor: "This is a video of my lazy dog who prefers to be dragged than walked. She is a pure French bulldog. She even rolls down hills when on walks."
Comments / 0