BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a mother and daughter managed to escape an early morning house fire Wednesday thanks to their smoke alarms. First responders were dispatched to 411 S. Sheridan Street at about 6:20 a.m. Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi found the 27-year-old mother and 5-year-old daughter outside the home when he arrived. “She told me the smoke alarms woke her up and she was able to grab her daughter and get out of the residence,” Corradi said. “This is proof that having working smoke alarms in your residence does save lives....

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO