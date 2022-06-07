Momma Turtle Leaves a Surprise in Driveway

Fun is kind of the whole point here in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. But even Mother Nature comes with her own set of ground rules. Park Ranger Pam and her good pal Teddy Owens said so. To keep everyone safe and smilin’, we’ve wrangled some of their tricks of the trip...
FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I was at home one morning and was gonna let the dog back in, and so we have a sliding back door, and it was literally just laying right there on my back porch coming towards my door like the dog would,” said Natalie Neff, a Grayson County homeowner.
With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison pedestrian was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle. Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Crawford Street, near the Albertsons supermarket. The victim is expected to recover, police added.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two suspects have been arrested after a manhunt in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says that 38-year-old Marshall Ray Hogan and 34-year-old Stevie Lynn Morgan were captured around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The police department also thanked several departments and ranchers in...
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Even though we are nearing the end of severe weather season, some parts of southern Oklahoma saw some damage and flooding from storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. "We already had a lot of water in the area, so we have water covering county roads,"...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will see more and more frustrating traffic along I-35 in the coming decades. ODOT said traffic on I-35 is getting worse, especially near Thackerville and between Oklahoma City and Purcell. “It provides a...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Thursday night Sherman police officers made a welfare check on a pick-up truck located on South Travis Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground suffering from injuries that appeared to be from falling out of the truck. “There’s also...
While Oklahoma may not have a Buc-ee's we do have Gasquatch! Have you ever heard of this massive gas station, car museum, gift shop, eatery, and world-famous tourist stop in Idabel, OK? This place is EPIC!. It has to be the Sooner State's biggest and best roadside attraction. It's one...
Greenville Firefighters responded to a 15-acre grass fire at FM 499 and FM 118. Crews discovered a vehicle burning and located a deceased individual near the vehicle. Greenville Police and the Fire Marshal were then requested to respond. They have disclosed no other information, but the investigation is continuing.
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by a city mowing crew. Police have not said if the body was male or female. It was found along Swampoodle Creek, which is just north of New Boston Road. The body was sent to Dallas,...
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being stabbed at a convenience store in Atoka. Police said it happened at the Pardners Shell at the corner of Mississippi Avenue and East 3rd Street. A witness told investigators she saw the man come into the store hunched...
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of public safety said the crash happed at approximately 12:47 p.m. on US-377 north of Chisum Trial Rd. DPS said a car driven by 39-year-old Reginaldo Rogelio Romo, of Gainesville, was...
GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two are dead and one has critical injuries after a head-on crash in Grayson County. According to the Department of Transportation, a preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle one was traveling southbound and vehicle two was traveling northbound on US-377 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Vehicle one...
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting hurt, even broken bones. Police said a Howe officer and two Van Alstyne officers arrived near the intersection of Mayo and Calder street around 8 pm. When they got there, they said...
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
