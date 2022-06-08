ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott to headline Las Vegas music festival

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Travis Scott will be one of the artists headlining a three-day music festival in Las Vegas later this year in what will be his first festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy .

The Day N Vegas festival announced its star-studded lineup on Tuesday, revealing the “Sicko Mode” rapper will headline the show on Sunday, Sept. 4, alongside Pusha T and Baby Keem.

Scott’s appearance at Day N Vegas marks the first time he will have performed at a festival since the tragedy at his Houston festival in November 2021.

Other headliners at Day N Vegas include SZA and rapper J. Cole, who will perform on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, respectively.

Day N Vegas festival is just 15 minutes away from where the Route 91 Harvest Festival took place in 2017, where at least 60 people tragically lost their lives in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Scott has stayed relatively under the radar since the catastrophic Astroworld crowd crush, which led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries, though he did perform at a few private events.

The “Goosebumps” hitmaker played a set at a private Bootsy Bellows Coachella 2022 afterparty in April after no longer being on the music festival’s official lineup . He also performed at a private house party in Bel-Air before that month’s Oscars.

Rapper J. Cole will also be a major headliner at Day N Vegas.
Singer SZA will headline at the three-day music festival in Las Vegas.
Scott claimed he was unaware that people in the crowd at Astroworld — where the victims who died ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old — were hurt or killed as he continued to perform despite the crowd begging him to stop.

He has only given one interview since the festival, asserting to radio host Charlamagne Tha God in December 2021 that he “1,000 percent” did everything he could to help dying audience members and reiterating that he did not hear their cries from the stage.

