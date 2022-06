Ben Bishop was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Dallas Stars on Friday for future considerations. Buffalo also received a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Bishop announced Dec. 14 that his playing career was over after he tried to rehabilitate a knee injury. The 35-year-old goalie hadn't played in the NHL since the 2019-20 season and has one season remaining on a six-year, $29.5 million contract ($4.92 million average annual value) he signed with the Stars on May 12, 2017.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO