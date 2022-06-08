Kim Jones Might Be Working on a Fendi x Marc Jacobs Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here.
After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala
The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular...
Comments / 0