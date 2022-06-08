ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kim Jones Might Be Working on a Fendi x Marc Jacobs Collaboration

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the recent adidas x Gucci launch to the “Fendace” collection, designers and brands in fashion continue to partner on co-branded releases. Kim Jones is reportedly working on a collaboration once again, with...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Delivers Big-Toe Glamour in Strappy Sandals With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend stepped out in style. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, were seen in NYC on Friday. The two were heading to Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple. For the event, Holmes wore a light orange midi dress with a vertical striped stitching design, mock-neck and cinched waist. She added drop earrings and carried a gold and black clutch bag. Holmes and Wooten in NYC on May 27. The actress wore a pair of black strappy heels with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Amps Up Retro Military Style Inspo in Gucci Skirt Set With Red Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn shared a series of looks yesterday with fans on Instagram. In one of the photos seen in the carousel, she wears a Gucci skirt set. In the shade of brown with purple undertones, it has glints of sparkle all across the set, making the tweed fabric really stand out. There are the iconic green and red striped patches to represent Gucci’s household name all across the suit, stemming from under the collar, the waist pocket and the sleeves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Donatella Versace
Page Six

Madonna and son David Banda match in Adidas stripes

Madonna and David Banda are showing their stripes. The Queen of Pop and her 16-year-old son stepped out together for the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday, dressed in matching athletic-inspired apparel. Banda, who’s never shied away from a gender-fluid fashion moment, rocked a tomato-red three-stripe dress from Adidas’ hotly anticipated collaboration with Gucci, which was previously spotted on Jodie Turner-Smith at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month and won’t be available for mere mortals to shop until June 7. Not to be outdone, the 63-year-old “Like a Prayer” hitmaker coordinated in a black striped tracksuit from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Best Shoes & More From Adidas x Gucci’s New Collaboration Release: Everything You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Adidas’ much anticipated collab with Gucci has arrived. First revealed at Gucci’s “Exquisite” fall/winter 2022 show in Milan in February, the much talked about collection of is now in stores and online. The cross-category selection across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, as well as on bags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle pieces portrays the kaleidoscopic aesthetic of Gucci artistic director Alessandro Michele by mixing the codes of the house with those of the German sportswear brand. Throughout the selection, the GG monogram and Interlocking G mix with the Adidas Trefoil in colorful prints, as well as on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection

Click here to read the full article. The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here. After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Winona Ryder stars in new Marc Jacobs campaign, two decades later

Winona forever. The ‘90s icon is back and better than ever in the new glam-grunge Marc Jacobs campaign, 19 years after starring in the designer’s spring 2003 ads. The “Stranger Things” actress, 50, was snapped by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman for the new spots. Ryder, 50, models the J Marc shoulder bag ($395) in the images and wears archival runway pieces from the brand, along with sky-high platform heels. She rocks a baby blue slip dress with lace detailing, a black tulle skirt and more ‘90s-inspired looks. The “Reality Bites” star’s hair was styled in a piece-y pixie cut, while smokey eye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Winona Ryder Exudes ’90s Grunge-Glamour in 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs in New Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Fashion designer’s are known for getting their friends involved when it’s time to churn out a new campaign. Marc Jacobs did just that, by reuniting with longtime muse and friend Winona Ryder to unveil its J Marc shoulder bag. Ryder’s appearance as the face of the J Marc shoulder bag comes shortly after her hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things” dropped volume 1 of its highly anticipated fourth season on May 27. The campaign serves as the official launch of the new accessory, which is available today and comes in a variety of colors including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Puts Sparkle in Her Step With Glittery Bow Pumps With Karl-Anthony Towns at Dior Men’s 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Jordyn Woods brought her cozy style sense to the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif. on Thursday. The fashion influencer and style maven arrived on the blue carpet with her boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns. Woods hit the scene in a short hooded dress by Christian Dior. Crafted in burgundy technical taffeta jacquard with the hallmark Dior Oblique motif. The garment is further enhanced with an embroidered bee emblem and an elastic waistband and drawstring cord. The social media personality added a touch of glitz to her look with a sparkling bracelet, layered diamond...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Laura Dern Pops in Color-Blocked Satin Outfit & Silver Prada Pumps at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ LA Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern popped in blooming color on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The “Big Little Lies” star arrived in a color-blocked Prada ensemble, featuring a light blue satin top with long sleeves and a mock-neck silhouette. The top was paired with a knee-length flared skirt in the same texture, albeit in a deep red hue. Dern’s ensemble was cinched with a black leather belt featuring the brand’s triangular logo as its buckle, as well as a large cocktail ring, sparkling drop earrings and a pink satin top-handle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Naomi Campbell Time Travels for Self-Portrait’s Debut Handbag Campaign

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Han Chong is nostalgic for the ’90s, and has used the decade as inspiration for the debut Self-Portrait handbag campaign. He tapped a catwalk fixture from the era — Naomi Campbell — to star in the campaign, which features Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.”More from WWDBackstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2020 The campaign is called The Bow is Mine, and Campbell is pictured (and filmed) discussing her prim, angular bag and insisting “the bow is mine.” Directed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

I went to the ‘world’s richest TJ Maxx’ – it sells items from Chloe, Balenciaga & Gucci at a huge discount

SHOPPERS head to TJ Maxx for bargain finds, but in one of America's richest zip codes, "bargain" has an entirely different meaning. The TJ Maxx in Beverly Hills, California stocks designer clothes and accessories from brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Givenchy at a fraction of the original price — which can still mean some pretty hefty credit card charges.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Clashes Colors in Cropped Cardigan, Pink Pants & Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s 2023 Spring Show

Click here to read the full article. Winnie Harlow put a classy and sophisticated finish on a menswear-inspired ensemble while attending the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif., on Thursday. The Canadian supermodel showed off her fashion credentials in an utterly-chic outfit that oozed spring style. Harlow clashed colors by pairing a vibrant red cardigan with pink corduroy pants. The button-down sweater featured multicolored panels and a cropped hemline. The socialite topped the look off with bone straight hair, an embellished ombré shoulder bag by the French label and a gold statement choker necklace. As for footwear, the “America’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne’s Little Blue Balmain Dress Nods Vintage Corsetry With Silky Sandals at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne was sharply outfitted for the Cannes Film Festival — specifically, a celebratory dinner for the occasion’s 75th anniversary. Arriving with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, the model posed on the red carpet in a sharp navy minidress. Hailing from Balmain, the silky style featured intricate quilting with vertical metal eyelets framing wide matching elastic straps — creating an edgy effect similar to vintage corsetry. Giving the piece a faint grunge finish were a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens Debut Grunge Summer Footwear

Launched in the summer of 2020, Heaven by American designer Marc Jacobs is a subversive sub-label that taps into the angsty emotions of youthful rebellion in the ’90s. Led by Brooklyn-based designer Ava Nirui, Heaven’s collaboration with Dr. Martens reimagines DM’s classic Strap Platform Sandals and Mary Jane shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy