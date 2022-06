BRENTWOOD -- Firefighters will spend the rest of the week putting out hot spots in Brentwood after a fire late Thursday afternoon charred more than 200 acres."With the drought, with the heat, with the expected heat tomorrow, everything is really dry. The relative humidity is dropping and the winds are kind of the normal winds that we do have out here," said Cal Fire battalion chief Jesse Winnen.A small army of firefighters from Cal Fire and Contra Costa Fire were able to keep the Marsh Fire from burning any of the nearby homes.The fire led to the closure of Vasco...

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO