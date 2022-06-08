A night of pure nostalgia with Limp Bizkit

Look to August, tentatively, for the opening of Urban Animal Beer Co in the former China Doll restaurant space. The brewer and co-owner behind the project is Mike Centanne, who co-founded Iron Bird Brewing Downtown in 2014, followed by Metric Brewing in 2018. He stepped out of ownership in that the following year, and after a six-month sabbatical, took up brewing for Pikes Peak Brewing Co., where he worked until recently. His business partner here is Mandy Bradigan, wife of Colorado Craft owner/operator Bryan Bradigan; they’ll handle front-of-house duties mainly, freeing Centanne up to focus on the beers, with total liberty to brew what he wants.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO