The polls close at 8 p.m. in tonight’s recall and primary elections, which locally also feature a proposed $400 million Muni bond, and some very minor DBI and ethics reforms. The SF Elections website will run the straight numbers as they come in at 8 p.m. PT, the Chronicle is running an ongoing liveblog deal, and KQED will have a live California Newsroom radio show available at 88.5 FM, or online via their Live Radio link. [KQED]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO