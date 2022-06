High levels of mold in two classrooms forces students to move. Students at Santa Monica’s Muir Elementary / SMASH campus will be relocated after high levels of mold were found in multiple classrooms. The relocation was determined to be necessary after the Board of Education reviewed the situation and feedback from the community. They found that it would be unhealthy for students and staff members to remain at Muir Elementary School/SMASH.

