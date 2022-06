Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aquino was a late addition to Wednesday's lineup after Nick Senzel (back) was scratched. Senzel remains sidelined Thursday afternoon, but Aquino is taking a seat. Tommy Pham, Albert Almora, and TJ Friedl are starting across the outfield for the Reds. Joey Votto is at designated hitter while Colin Moran enters the lineup as the first baseman and No. 7 batter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO