The number of people from Wisconsin charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capital riot has increased by two in recent months, with eight men now facing charges. One of the recent arrests being a man from Green Bay who admitted to beating police officers during the attack. Riley Kasper, who says he is a farmer from Green Bay, was arrested by federal agents on on March 17, 2022. Kasper admitted in text messages that he attacked police officers during the Jan. 6 riots on the Capital.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO