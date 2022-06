Terry Francona doesn't get thrown out of games too often, but he sure made his point on Thursday night. Cleveland trailed Oakland 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Steven Kwan opened the inning with an infield single. Then with Jose Ramirez at the plate, Kwan stole his fourth base of the season as he dove in with a head first swipe of second.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO